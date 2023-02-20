 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banks, financial institutions should safeguard banking security: RBI

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST

In view of the cybersecurity risk posed to the banking sector, Reserve Bank of India Executive Director Rohit Jain on Monday asked banks and financial institutions to adequately resource the banking security structure.

He also underlined the need to be prepared for the potential impact of the emergence of cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) in banking.

The senior RBI official was delivering a keynote address during a panel discussion on cybersecurity in the run-up to the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting and Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) here in Bengaluru from February 22 to 25.

Security by design needs to be embedded as part of banking processes, and security controls should be conceived and implemented, he said.