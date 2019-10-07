Banks closed on Dussehra: Plan for contingency as ATMs may run out of cash

The month of October has eight holidays in total, including the working offs on Saturdays and Sundays.
Banks, both private and public sector ones, will remain closed on October 8 on account of Dussehra.
The month of October has eight holidays in total, including the working offs on Saturdays and Sundays. There are, however, regional variations, with banks in Kolkata having an extra off on October 7 on account of Maha Navami/Ayudha Pooja.
October 2 was the first bank holiday this month, and the last one for most cities will be on October 28 for Diwali.
Keep these things in mind while planning your finances in October. As the bank holidays have come after the weekend, chances are that ATMs in your areas may run out of cash. Hence, be sure to make provision for cash contingency.
Some banking services like IMPS, NEFT amd RTGS are available even on holidays although with different rules and regulations.
Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) is available throughout the year including on Sundays and bank holidays. However, the timings and transaction limits for IMPS may vary from bank to bank.National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) services are not possible on holidays, as declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In case of any transactions made on such days, the amount is debited on the same day but credited to the beneficiary's account on the next working day.