App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks close FY19 with 13.24% credit growth, deposits up 10.03%

This is the second consecutive double-digits credit growth after the same had declined to 4.54 percent in FY17 at Rs 78.41 lakh crore, which was the lowest since 1963.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Banks closed fiscal 2019 with robust disbursals that rose in double-digits for the second year in row, after the sub-5 percent in FY17, which was the lowest in five decades.

According to the Reserve Bank data released Thursday, bank credit rose 13.24 percent to Rs 97.67 lakh crore for the fortnight to March 29, while deposits grew by 10.03 percent to Rs 125.72 lakh crore during the same period.

This is the second consecutive double-digits credit growth after the same had declined to 4.54 percent in FY17 at Rs 78.41 lakh crore, which was the lowest since 1963.

In the year-ago fortnight, deposits were at Rs 114.26 lakh crore and advances at Rs 86.25 lakh crore, according to the RBI data.

related news

In FY17, aggregate deposits in the banking system grew a mere 6.7 percent in 2017-18, while credit grew still lower at 4.54 percent, the lowest since fiscal 1963.

Bank deposit growth fell to a five-decade low in year to March 2017 as demonetisation bonanza withered.

It can be noted that during November-December 2016, banks received Rs a whopping 15.28 lakh crore as people deposited high denomination currency notes that were withdrawn from circulation on November 8. As a result, aggregate deposits in the fiscal ended March 2017 grew 15.8 percent to Rs 108 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight to March 15, 2019 credit demand had grown by 14.46 per cent to Rs 95.53 lakh crore while deposits increased by 10.03 per cent to Rs 122.26 lakh crore, show RBI data.

On a year-on-year basis, non-food bank credit increased by 13.2 percent in February 2019 as compared with an increase of 9.8 percent in the year-ago period.

Loans to the services sector almost doubled with a 23.7 percent growth in February compared to 14.2 percent in the same month last year.

Advances to agriculture and allied activities increased by 7.5 percent in February compared to an increase of 9 percent in February 2018.

Credit to the industry rose by 5.6 percent in February, up from an increase of 1 percent in February 2018.

Credit to the infrastructure, chemical and chemical products, and all engineering sectors accelerated. However, credit growth to basic metal & metal products, textiles, and food processing decelerated/contracted.

Personal loans rose 16.7 percent in February down from 20.4 percent in February 2018.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Business #Economy #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan in trouble as they lose quick wickets

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Congress to Order Probe 'After Returning to Power on May 23'

Trump's Middle East Plan, Bribery Charges to Dominate Benjamin Netanya ...

Smriti Irani Puts an End to Degree Row, Admits She Did Not Complete He ...

E-Buzz: Kriti Sanon’s Setiquette

'Not a Case of Forced Conversion': Pakistan HC Lets Ghotki Sisters Reu ...

Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass 4x4: Which SUV Should You Buy?

Three Directors of Private Firm Arrested in Bhopal in Connection with ...

Fortnite v8.30 Patch Notes: Here’s What Epic Games’ Big Update Inc ...

Assam Records Over 68% Voter Turnout in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Violence, reports of EVM glitches and missing ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.