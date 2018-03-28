App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 27, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks Board Chairman Vinod Rai bats for reducing govt stake in public sector banks

Rai believes that public sector banking needs a mindset change to be more ‘nimble-footed. He says, government can't own 24 banks and that the "elephant must learn to dance"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Banks Board Bureau (BBB) Chairman Vinod Rai on Tuesday said he believes the government should reduce its stake in public sector banks over a period of time.

In an interview to CNBC TV18, Rai opined that public sector banks need a mindset change and need to be more ‘nimble-footed’ than they are right now.

“The elephant must learn to dance,” the BBB Chairman told CNBC TV18.

The interview came merely a week after Rai wrote to the Finance Minister on the issue.

related news

While the Finance Minister ruled out privatisation or consolidation of government-owned banks for next one year, Rai said consolidation of state-owned banks is a must and that it will have to come about.

The government cannot own 24 banks, he said, adding it will have to draw down its equity in PSU banks over a period of time.

Rai, who is a former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), was given charge of professionalising PSBs, ensuring efficient delivery, and making the appointment process at PSBs more objective, when he was asked to head the BBB in February 2014.

On 2G verdict

With the notorious 2G scam verdict in December dismissing Rai’s assessment while he was the CAG, Rai said the verdict has not changed him in anyway. He also does not think it has lessened the stature of institutions in any way.

Over three months ago, a special court acquitted all 19 accused, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case relating to the 2G scam, that was unearthed by Rai while he was the CAG from 2008 to 2013. He has calculated the nation’s loss due to the scam at a massive Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the assessment of the flawed 2G spectrum allocations.

Rai said he believed in doing what he was mandated to do and doing it well.

tags #banking #Business #merger #public sector banks

most popular

Big gains in small packets! Top 50 smallcaps gave multibagger returns in FY18. Do you own any?

Big gains in small packets! Top 50 smallcaps gave multibagger returns in FY18. Do you own any?

Top five stocks to buy ahead of March F&O expiry which could give up to 12% return

Top five stocks to buy ahead of March F&O expiry which could give up to 12% return

Strong Listing: Bandhan Bank debuts with 30% premium at Rs 487.33

Strong Listing: Bandhan Bank debuts with 30% premium at Rs 487.33

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.