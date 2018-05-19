Banking weekly wrap: Losses in PNB, other PSBs dim hopes among investors

“Crisis” is the closest term to describe what has been happening in the banking sector, especially over the past two weeks.

The biggest downer this week was for Punjab National Bank which posted a huge loss of Rs 13,417 crore for January to March quarter of FY18, largest by any Indian bank in any quarter.

For the full year FY18, the bank’s net loss stood at Rs 12,130 crore.

The Delhi-based government bank’s stock tanked over 15 percent since Tuesday (till Friday) after the results announcement.

Like most other lenders, PNB was hit by the central bank’s revised resolution framework that mandated disclosures of even one-day defaults beyond the 90-day requirement of their loans in their financial statements.

After heavy losses and delayed recovery and resolutions under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC), many banks are reorienting their business strategies to focus on capital-light models to explore new businesses, cross-sell products with more retail-oriented segments for growth. They are also stepping up credit monitoring standards to lend to good quality customers.

As many as nine public sector banks including Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Dena Bank, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Allahabad Bank and Bank of Maharashtra have reported cumulative losses for the fourth quarter at over Rs 31,600 crore and for the full year above Rs 43,000 crore.

Almost 11 state-owned banks are already under prompt corrective action (PCA) imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for weak capital ratios and high NPAs. These stressed banks make up for 30 percent of deposits and 29 percent of advances of all the 21 public sector banks.

PNB’s financial performance

Post the financial performance, PNB, which is also country’s second largest public sector lender, runs the risk of coming under the PCA or the prompt corrective action from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for failure to maintain adequate level of capital ratios and breaching the benchmark of non-performing asset (NPA) ratio.

This could mean more scrutiny and restrictions for the state-owned lender in terms of further lending and expansion of its business.

Nirav Modi-fraud impact on PNB

The Q4 bottom line was largely dragged by the Nirav Modi-scam worth Rs 14,356.84 crore that first came to light in February this year.

In addition, the bank has provided or set aside capital for just half of the fraud loss, suggesting more provisions worth Rs 7,169 crore could be staggered over the quarters ahead in FY19.

In the ongoing investigation in the scam, PNB’s former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Usha Ananthasubramanian, among a few other PNB’s current executives, was named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the charge sheet a day before the results announcement. She is currently the CEO and MD of Allahabad Bank.

Thereafter, the government too stepped up action against and directed both the banks’ boards to 'divest' these officials of their powers.

The fraud has also dented the bank’s business momentum with its loan growth at sub-4 percent levels on a yearly basis.

Its domestic net interest margins (NIMs) also declined to 1.90 percent for the fourth quarter from 2.51 percent in the year-ago period.

As on March-end, its gross NPAs in absolute terms stood at a massive Rs 86,620 crore and net NPAs were at Rs 48,684 crore. On the other hand, its recoveries were a meager Rs 981 crore as against Rs 2,133 crore a year ago.

Provisions towards these loans doubled for the full year and trebled for the quarter from a year ago.

Analyst take on PNB

Most analysts continue to be bearish on the bank with challenges and uncertainties outweighing the bank’s liabilities, valuations and the performance of its subsidiaries.

In a note, Edelweiss research said, “We believe governance issues, operational challenges, uncertain business prospects and diluted franchise [CET-1 less than 6 percent, net NPAs higher than 11 percent, domestic net interest margins (NIMs) 2.4 percent for full year] makes it a dud investment proposition… We believe the operational challenges that the bank is engulfed in, will result in losses in H1FY19 as well.”

“Also, post FY18 performance, PNB runs the risk of coming under the PCA framework. We believe limited visibility in any structural driver makes it an unpredictable investment story,” the note added.

While PNB and other public sector banks continue to live under the cloud of uncertainty, the government’s much-needed reforms beyond capitalisation are the need of the hour.