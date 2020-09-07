Banking Central | Will the real regulator stand up?

Let’s start the week with a simple question-who regulates India’s banking sector?

Sure, the answer is obvious—the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI, being the constitutional authority, is responsible for regulation and supervision of any lending institutions in the country be it a commercial bank, co-operative bank or even a micro-lending institution.

The central bank is supposed to have all the powers at its command to do whatever it deems right to set the house in order, punish the erring and reward those who follows the rule book in letter and spirit. The RBI can also introduce unconventional measures in times of emergencies, like the ones we saw during the COVID-19.

But the RBI is not really independent in the true sense. Despite all the powers it enjoys, the RBI has complained in the past about lack of operational autonomy. The interventions from the government in crucial issues have irked the central bank that has led to deeper debates.

The government shoving aside the RBI on important events is not new. Take the 2016 demonetisation for example. The biggest economic disruption Independent India has ever seen was conducted keeping the RBI on the sidelines. India’s banking regulator hardly came into the picture during the entire episode and only confined its role in issuing press releases notifying the endless changes in rules.

Not that things were different during the UPA era. When Pranab Mukherjee was finance minister, an unusual thing happened. Mukherjee practically announced in Parliament that RBI will issue more private bank licences. He said this at a time when the central bank was reluctant to do any such thing.

Mukherjee's announcement caught the RBI by surprise. This meant that the RBI had to act on fresh permits. Still, it was only after a few months, the RBI published a discussion paper on the issue to seek comments from the public.

However, most RBI governors of the past, be it D Subbarao or YV Reddy, have limited their concerns or displeasures to passing remarks in their speeches, often calling it ‘frictions’ or ‘creative frictions’ in the RBI-Centre relations.

Matters came to a head during Urjit Patel’s tenure, however. There was an open spat between Delhi and Mint Road on several crucial issues, mainly on the dual regulation of public sector banks and transfer of RBI reserves to the government.

Patel’s deputy, Viral Acharya, even warned that governments that do not respect central bank independence “will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire, and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution.”

This led to a much serious debate—and the premature exits of both Patel and Acharya. The controversy died down soon; a top technocrat was appointed as RBI governor and all went quiet—but not without raising a major question on RBI’s autonomy.

Cometh the judiciary!

Now, the latest episode where RBI has been reduced to a mute spectator is the issue of interest waiver on moratorium loans. The court will decide what is to be done in this case, not the RBI.

As part of the COVID-19 measures, the RBI let banks defer EMIs on all term loans for a period of six months. The window expired on August 31.

But there is case going on in the Supreme Court where petitioners have sought the waiver of interest amount on moratorium period. Those who want the waiver says loan moratorium was introduced as a crisis response measure by the RBI. Banks were asked to implement the scheme to help the stressed borrowers.

Charging interest on interest during the moratorium period will be adding to the burden, not helping them. Hence, the interest amount for the moratorium period should be waived entirely, they say.

But banks and RBI aren’t in favour of this demand. Banks will have to take a hit of about Rs 2 lakh crore if banks undertake the interest waiver, the RBI has told Supreme Court. After all, banks have to charge interest on loans to pay interest to depositors. That’s the basis of the business itself.

There is no final order on the issue yet. In the last interim ruling, the SC stopped the NPA (non-performing assets) clock by saying that loans that aren’t bad on August 31 can’t be tagged as NPAs until a final order is passed. Once again, the decision is not with the RBI. Let’s go back to the old question—who regulates banks really?

The RBI is the best judge and has the expertise to decide what needs to be done in the interest of depositors (after all, banks are the guardians of public money). If interest is waived of loans, how will banks pay interest on deposits? Who will speak for the depositors? The RBI’s operational autonomy has been undermined several times in the past by the government. The judiciary shouldn’t do the same.

The banking sector is the backbone of an economy. The RBI has the experience and wisdom to decide what is good for the sector. The judiciary should leave the banking regulation to the banking regulator in the best interest of the depositor and the economy.

Banking Central is a weekly column that keeps a close watch and connects the dots about the sector's most important events for readers.