Bank strike: Clearance of cheques worth Rs 23,000 crore held up

As many as 31 lakh cheques worth around Rs 23,000 crore could not be cleared on account of the ongoing bank strike, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary CH Venkatachalam told news agency IANS.

Pressing for wage revision, public sector bank employees are on a tw0-day strike (January 31 and February 1).

Also Read | Bank strike: May affect Branch and ATM functions, digital channels to stay open