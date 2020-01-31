App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank strike: Clearance of cheques worth Rs 23,000 crore held up

Pressing for wage revision, public sector bank employees are on a tw0-day strike (January 31 and February 1).

Representative image.
As many as 31 lakh cheques worth around Rs 23,000 crore could not be cleared on account of the ongoing bank strike, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) General Secretary CH Venkatachalam told news agency IANS.

The report also noted that despite the discussions on the matter having been on for the past 30 months now, the demands for an appropriate salary hike for employees in light of the rising inflation and heavy workload has not been met. Neither the bank managements nor the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) have steeped forward to address these concerns.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 05:49 pm

