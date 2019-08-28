Bank officials told to provide loan as per rules to debt-ridden farmer

Saharanpur District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey asked bank officials to provide a loan as per rules to the debt-ridden farmer who had announced to sell his kidney recently, an official said.

A resident of a village under the Sarsawa police station here, Rajkumar had claimed that he was denied a loan despite taking training of dairy farming under the Prime Minister Skill Development Programme.

Rajkumar told PTI that he was called by the DM to his office, where he told the bank officials to provide a loan as per rules.