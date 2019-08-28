App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bank officials told to provide loan as per rules to debt-ridden farmer

A resident of a village under the Sarsawa police station here, Rajkumar had claimed that he was denied a loan despite taking training of dairy farming under the Prime Minister Skill Development Programme.

Representative Image

Saharanpur District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey asked bank officials to provide a loan as per rules to the debt-ridden farmer who had announced to sell his kidney recently, an official said.

Rajkumar told PTI that he was called by the DM to his office, where he told the bank officials to provide a loan as per rules.

Rajkumar had announced to sell his kidney through posters and a social media message in the town a few days ago.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Economy #India

