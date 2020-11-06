172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|bank-of-england-sees-9-million-people-on-furlough-scheme-deputy-governor-broadbent-6079351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bank of England sees 9 million people on furlough scheme: Deputy Governor Broadbent

"We think that there will again be many millions of employees placed on furlough ... in November, and over the following few months," Broadbent said in a presentation organised by regional agents of the central bank.

Reuters

The Bank of England expects more than 9 million employees will be on the government's extended furlough scheme in the spring, BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on November 6.

"We think that there will again be many millions of employees placed on furlough ... in November, and over the following few months," Broadbent said in a presentation organised by regional agents of the central bank.

"Probably not as many as in phase one because of the change in the nature and the duration of the lockdown. But we think probably in November, more than 5 million will be in. It's probably, we think, over 9 million in the spring."

Close
 
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Bank of England #Business #Economy #United Kingdom #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.