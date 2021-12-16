MARKET NEWS

English
Bank of England raises interest rates to combat inflation

The decision confounded market expectations for no change and came one day after news that UK inflation rocketed in November to 5.1 percent, more than double the BoE's 2.0-percent target.

AFP
December 16, 2021 / 05:43 PM IST
Source: Reuters

The Bank of England on Thursday hiked its key interest rate from 0.10 percent to 0.25 percent, as it seeks to combat decade-high inflation despite Omicron concerns.

The decision confounded market expectations for no change and came one day after news that UK inflation rocketed in November to 5.1 percent, more than double the BoE's 2.0-percent target.
