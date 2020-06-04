App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank NPAs may worsen to 11.6% by end of this fiscal due to coronavirus pandemic: ICRA

The rating agency said that while the lockdown has surely impacted the debt-servicing ability of borrowers, the extent of revival in economic activities as the restrictions are eased will drive the final impact on asset quality of banks.

PTI

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks are likely to worsen to 11.3-11.6 percent by the end of this financial year from 8.6 percent as of March 2020, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report. Fresh gross slippages are estimated to be at 5-5.5 percent of standard advances during 2020-21, which will increase the banks' credit provision and impact their earnings, rating agency ICRA said in a report.

With an increase in stress on asset quality and profitability, state-owned banks may need Rs 45,000-82,500 crore of capital in this financial year under a weak credit growth scenario, it said.

"The RBI moratorium to borrowers was extended by another three months till August 31, 2020, and we expect the asset quality stress is likely to reflect only in third and fourth quarters of 2020-21 results," the rating agency's sector head (financial sector ratings) Anil Gupta said.

It said that while the lockdown has surely impacted the debt-servicing ability of borrowers, the extent of revival in economic activities as the restrictions are eased will drive the final impact on asset quality of banks.

The credit provisions will continue to exceed the operating profits for the public sector banks (PSBs) during 2020-21, translating in a sixth consecutive year of loss, it said.

The profitability of private sector banks will also moderate with return on equity (RoE) declining to 3.5-5.1 percent during 2020-21 as against earlier expectations of improvement to 10-12 percent.

Gupta further said, "With thin capital cushions and expected increase in stress on asset quality and profitability, we expect PSBs (public sector banks) to require Rs 45,000 crore-82,500 crore of capital even under a scenario of low credit growth of 3-4 percent during 2020-21."

The incremental credit growth of banks during this financial year is expected to be Rs 6-7 lakh crore, which will translate into a year-on-year credit growth of around 6-7 percent.

This will be driven by 3.5-4.3 percent growth by state-owned banks and 7-9 percent by private lenders, the rating agency said.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #Icra #NPA

Andhra Pradesh govt gives Rs 10,000 each to 2.62 lakh auto, cab drivers in state

Coronavirus Essential positive | India's lockdown has been draconian, says Rajiv Bajaj; George Floyd was COVID-19 positive

Railways refunds Rs 1,885 crore to passengers who booked tickets during lockdown

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

