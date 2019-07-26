App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Bank lending to non-bank firms set to gather pace: Shaktikanta Das

Das said these measures should start having the desired effect and open up fresh lending soon.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The credit flow to India's non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) should gather pace soon, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das told the Business Standard daily in an interview published on July 26.

The central bank was closely monitoring and scrutinising the top 50 NBFCs, and had a good understanding of what were the numbers and cash flows of these firms, Das was quoted as saying.

"I think the credit flow will gather greater momentum very soon".

Close

The NBFCs or shadow banks in the country have been left reeling from a massive liquidity crunch, after the collapse of one of the biggest players in the space, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), in September last year.

related news

Most of these firms have seen business coming to a standstill in the absence of fresh funding and that has in turn had an impact on the country's growth which is languishing at more than four-year lows.

The government in its budget earlier this month proposed to offer credit guarantees on the first 10% losses of highly rated, pooled assets worth 1 trillion rupees ($14.48 billion) of financially sound NBFCs.

The RBI on its part provided additional liquidity of 1.34 trillion rupees to banks for purchasing assets from NBFCs and housing finance companies.

Das said these measures should start having the desired effect and open up fresh lending soon.

"We have assured banks in very clear and unambiguous terms that adequate liquidity will be provided to them to on-lend to the NBFC sector. I think the banks are making their own assessment of the individual NBFCs, and the lending cycle should start to gather momentum," Das told the newspaper.

On monetary policy transmission by banks to customers, Das said that "conditions are absolutely conducive for faster transmission of interest rate cuts, at least for the new loans".

The RBI has cut its key repo rate by a total of 75 basis points since the start of 2019 as also changed its policy stance to accommodative from neutral to boost growth with inflation remaining well within mandated levels.

When asked about future rate actions, Das told the paper: "It's a question of how the economy evolves and what is the requirement of the economy at particular points of time".
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 10:53 am

tags #Economy #India #NBFC

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.