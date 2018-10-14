Bank credit up 12.5%, deposits by 8% in the fortnight-ended Sept 28

Bank credit rose by 12.51 percent to Rs 89.82 lakh crore in the fortnight ended September 28, while the deposits grew by 8.07 percent to Rs 117.99 lakh crore, according the RBI data.

In the year-ago fortnight, advances stood at Rs 79.83 lakh crore, while the deposits at Rs 109.17 lakh crore.

In the fortnight ended September 14, bank credit had risen by 13.46 percent to Rs 87.98 lakh crore, while the deposits grew by 8.58 percent to Rs 115.70 lakh crore.

In August this year, non-food credit rose by 12.4 percent, as against an increase of 5.5 percent in the year-ago month, the RBI data showed.

Advances to industry rose by 1.9 percent in August, against a contraction of 0.3 percent in August 2017.

Bank loans to agriculture and allied activities were up by 6.6 percent, compared with an increase of 6.5 percent in the same month last year.

Credit to the services sector expanded by 26.7 percent, against 5 percent last year.

Personal loans rose by 18.2 percent in August 2018, compared with 15.7 percent in August 2017.