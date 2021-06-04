MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Bank credit grows by 5.98%; deposits by 9.66%: RBI data

In the previous fortnight ended May 7, advances grew by 6.02 percent to Rs 108.69 lakh crore and deposits increased by 9.87 percent to Rs 152.17 lakh crore.

PTI
June 04, 2021 / 09:50 PM IST

Bank credit grew by 5.98 percent to Rs 108.33 lakh crore while deposits rose by 9.66 percent to Rs 151.67 lakh crore in the fortnight ended May 21, 2021, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended May 22, 2020, bank credit stood at Rs 102.22 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 138.29 lakh crore, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on May 21, 2021, released on Friday.

In the previous fortnight ended May 7, advances grew by 6.02 percent to Rs 108.69 lakh crore and deposits increased by 9.87 percent to Rs 152.17 lakh crore.

In FY 2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 percent and deposits by 11.4 percent.
PTI
TAGS: #bank credit #bank deposit #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Jun 4, 2021 09:50 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak talks about markets @ record highs, earnings & Small & midcaps

D-Street Talk: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak talks about markets @ record highs, earnings & Small & midcaps

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey