PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Bank Credit Grows By 5.82%, Deposits By 10.89% In Fortnight Ended November 20: RBI Data

In the previous fortnight ended November 6, advances grew by 5.67 percent and deposits by 10.63 percent. In October, non-food credit growth decelerated to 5.6 percent compared to a growth of 8.3 percent in the same month of the previous year.

PTI
Dec 4, 2020 / 08:55 PM IST

Bank credit grew at 5.82 percent to Rs 104.34 lakh crore, while deposits rose by 10.89 percent to Rs 143.71 lakh crore in the fortnight ended November 20, the RBI data showed. In the fortnight ended November 22, 2019, bank credit stood at Rs 98.60 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 129.58 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ended November 6, advances grew by 5.67 percent and deposits by 10.63 percent. In October, non-food credit growth decelerated to 5.6 percent compared to a growth of 8.3 percent in the same month of the previous year.

Growth in loans to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 7.4 percent in the month from a growth of 7.1 percent last year. Credit to industry contracted by 1.7 percent in October 2020 as compared with 3.4 percent growth in October 2019.

Growth in loans to the services sector accelerated to 9.5 percent in October 2020 from 6.5 percent in the same month of the previous year. During the month, personal loans registered a decelerated growth of 9.3 percent as compared with 17.2 percent growth in October 2019.

Care Ratings in its recent report said the overall credit growth is expected to remain slower in the near term as banks are being selective in giving fresh loans due to asset quality concerns.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Dec 4, 2020 08:55 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.