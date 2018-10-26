App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank credit grows at 14.35%, deposits at 8.86%

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bank credit increased by 14.35 percent to Rs 89.93 lakh crore in the fortnight ended October 12, while the deposits rose by 8.86 percent to Rs 117.85 lakh crore, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

In the year-ago period, banks advances stood at Rs 78.64 lakh crore, while deposits were at Rs 108.25 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight, which ended on September 28, bank credit was up by 12.51 percent to Rs 89.82 lakh crore, while the deposits had risen by 8.07 percent to Rs 117.99 lakh crore.

In August 2018, non-food credit rose by 12.4 percent, compared with an increase of 5.5 percent in the same month last year, RBI data showed.

Advances to industry rose by 1.9 percent in August 2018, against a contraction of 0.3 percent in August 2017.

Bank loans to agriculture and allied activities were up by 6.6 percent, compared with an increase of 6.5 percent last year, while credit to the services sector expanded by 26.7 percent, against 5 percent.

Personal loans rose by 18.2 percent in August 2018, up from an increase of 15.7 percent in August 2017.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:41 pm

