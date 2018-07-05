App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank credit grows at 12.84%, deposits at 7.59%

During the fortnight ended June 22, bank deposits had risen by 7.59 percent to Rs 113,53,525 crore, compared with Rs 105,51,910 crore in the period ended June 23, 2017, the RBI data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Bank credit grew by 12.84 percent to Rs 86,16,408 crore in the fortnight ended June 22, according to RBI data.

In the year-ago fortnight, bank loans stood at Rs 76,35,689 crore.

The growth in advances was slightly higher than the growth registered in the previous fortnight ended Jun 8. It had risen by 12.67 percent to Rs 85,98,703 crore.

The growth in deposits was slower than the period ended June 8, when it had increased by 8.35 percent to Rs 114,04,303 crore.

In May, non-food bank credit increased by 11.1 percent year-on-year, compared with an increase of 4.1 percent in May last year.

Loans to industry rose by 1.4 percent in May 2018, against a contraction of 2.1 percent in May 2017.

Advances to agriculture and allied activities increased by 6.4 percent in May 2018, compared with an increase of 7.4 percent in May 2017.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 08:01 pm

tags #Economy #India

