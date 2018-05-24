App
May 24, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank credit grows at 12.64%, deposits at 7.61%

In the similar fortnight ended May 12, 2017, banks' advances stood at Rs 75,90,941 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Banks' credit grew by 12.64 percent year-on-year to Rs 85,51,099 crore in the fortnight ended May 11, 2018, according to an RBI data.

In the similar fortnight ended May 12, 2017, banks' advances stood at Rs 75,90,941 crore.

In the previous fortnight ended April 27, 2018, bank credit had increased by 12.61 percent to Rs 85,38,570 crore, from Rs 75,82,391 crore in the period ended April 28, 2017.

Banks' deposits grew by 7.61 percent to Rs 1,13,92,165 crore in the fortnight ended May 11, 2018, compared with Rs 1,05,86,083 crore in the fortnight ended May 12, 2017, the data by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

In the fortnight ended at April 27, 2018, deposits had grown by 8.20 percent to Rs 1,14,30,786 crore.

In March this year, the non-food bank credit rose by 8.4 percent, the same rate as in March 2017.

Loans to agriculture and allied activities increased by 3.8 percent in March 2018, against an increase of 12.4 percent in March 2017.

Advances to industry grew by 0.7 percent in March 2018, compared with a contraction of 1.9 percent in March 2017.

