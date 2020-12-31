Bank credit grows 6%, deposits by 11.3% during December 5-18

Source: Pixabay

Bank credit grew 6.05 percent to Rs 105.49 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.33 percent to Rs 144.82 lakh crore during December 5-18, RBI data showed.

In the fortnight ended December 20, 2019, bank credit stood at Rs 99.47 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 130.09 lakh crore.

In the fortnight ended December 4 this year, bank credit grew 5.73 percent to Rs 105.04 lakh crore and deposits by 11.34 percent to Rs 145.92 lakh crore.

In October, non-food credit grew 5.6 percent compared to a growth of 8.3 percent in the same month of the previous year.

Growth in loans to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 7.4 percent in the month from 7.1 percent last year.

Credit to industry contracted 1.7 percent in October 2020 as compared with 3.4 percent growth in the year-ago period.

Growth in loans to the services sector accelerated to 9.5 percent in October 2020 from 6.5 percent in the same month of the previous year.

During the month, personal loans registered a growth of 9.3 percent as compared with 17.2 percent increase in October 2019.