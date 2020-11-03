172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|bank-charges-finmin-says-psbs-have-no-plan-to-raise-service-fees-6060231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank charges: FinMin says PSBs have no plan to raise service fees

Finance Ministry said although RBI guidelines allow PSBs to raise charges in certain cases, all PSBs have indicated that they do not intend to make any revisions in the near future

Moneycontrol News

Public sector banks have no plan to raise bank charges in the near future, the Finance Ministry said on November 3 putting to rest speculations of a likely increase.

Some media reports had pointed out to the downward revision in the number of free cash deposit and withdrawal transactions announced by Bank of Baroda and hinted at an increase in bank charges on any additional transactions.

In its release, the Finance Ministry noted that PSBs have intimated that they do not propose to raise bank charges in the near future in view of the COVID pandemic. This is despite RBI guidelines permitting them to levy charges for their services in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory manner, based upon costs involved.

It reiterated that no service charge is anyway applicable on the 60.04 crore BSBD accounts, including 41.13 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened by the poor and unbanked segments of society.

Bank of Baroda, that had reduced the number of free deposit/withdrawals to three per month from five also rolled it back. The bank also withdrew changes made to cheque book-related service charges.

"Bank of Baroda has since informed that in the light of the current COVID-related situation, they have decided to withdraw the changes," Finance Ministry said in the release.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #banking news #Banks #Finance Ministry

