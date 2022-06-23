English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Bangladesh tries to secure wheat from Russia as India stops exports: Sources

    The supply deal with Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, could help Dhaka in meeting its needs below the elevated global prices, industry officials said.

    Reuters
    June 23, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST
    A harvester and a tractor collect wheat from a field before it will be turned to rice paddies on Chongming Island, in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. With the world facing mounting food insecurity because of shortages and soaring costs, governments will be watching rice prices for any sign that political unrest is about to erupt. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

    A harvester and a tractor collect wheat from a field before it will be turned to rice paddies on Chongming Island, in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. With the world facing mounting food insecurity because of shortages and soaring costs, governments will be watching rice prices for any sign that political unrest is about to erupt. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

    Bangladesh is trying to secure wheat supplies from Russia in a government-to-government deal after it's biggest supplier India banned exports of the grain last month to contain local prices, government and trade officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

    The supply deal with Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, could help Dhaka in meeting its needs below the elevated global prices, industry officials said.

    Bangladesh is holding a virtual meeting with Russia on Thursday to finalise the deal, said a senior official with Bangladesh's food ministry.

    "We'll initially seek at least 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia," said the official, who declined to be named.

    The Ministry of Food did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Close

    Related stories

    Bangladesh imports around 7 million tonnes of wheat and last year more than-two thirds of that came from India.

    After India's export ban, Bangladesh tried to secure supplies via international tenders but has cancelled them because of high prices.

    Bangladesh was paying less than $400 per tonne on the cost and freight basis for Indian wheat, but after the ban other suppliers started quoting above $460, which raised local prices in Bangladesh, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

    The Bangladesh government is struggling to contain soaring commodity prices, with inflation at an eight-year high in May, while the country's wheat stocks hit their lowest in three years at 166,000 tonnes.

    "There are many countries who can supply wheat to Bangladesh, but key issue is price. Russia can offer discount over global prices," said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trading firm.

    But paying for Russian wheat would be a challenge for Dhaka given Western sanctions on Moscow.

    "All the issues, including payment, will be discussed in the meeting. Let's see," the government official said.

    Bangladesh would initially buy small amount of Russian wheat and will increase buying if "all goes well on arranging shipments and payment's front," said the New-Delhi based dealer.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Bangladesh #Economy #Exports #India #Russia #wheat
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 07:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.