Bangladesh to ramp power import to 10,000 MW from India

Bangladesh, which is currently importing around 700 MW of power from India, is looking to ramp up its electricity import from the country to 10,000MW in the long term, a power division official of the neighbouring nation said here today.

The power capacity in Bangladesh has been increased by five times in the last 10 years, Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh chairman Abdul Kalam Azad said.

"We are currently importing around 700 mw of power from India. Some 500 MW of additional power import will be commenced soon with more transmission line of 400 KVA has been completed," Azad said on the sidelines of the CII organised Energy Conclave 2018.

The Damodar valley corporation will also export 300MW to Bangladesh hopefully from next month, he said.

"We have signed an agreement with an Indian private power company to import 600-800 mw of power through a dedicated transmission line. We have received more proposals from several other Indian power generating companies desiring to set up dedicated transmission line to sell power to Bangladesh," he said.

The neighbouring country was aiming at importing total 10,000MW from India by 2041, he said. Dhaka is getting support from Indian human resources development ministry for the training of its power department personnel, he said.