App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bangladesh to ramp power import to 10,000 MW from India

The power capacity in Bangladesh has been increased by five times in the last 10 years, Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh chairman Abdul Kalam Azad said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bangladesh, which is currently importing around 700 MW of power from India, is looking to ramp up its electricity import from the country to 10,000MW in the long term, a power division official of the neighbouring nation said here today.

The power capacity in Bangladesh has been increased by five times in the last 10 years, Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh chairman Abdul Kalam Azad said.

"We are currently importing around 700 mw of power from India. Some 500 MW of additional power import will be commenced soon with more transmission line of 400 KVA has been completed," Azad said on the sidelines of the CII organised Energy Conclave 2018.

The Damodar valley corporation will also export 300MW to Bangladesh hopefully from next month, he said.

"We have signed an agreement with an Indian private power company to import 600-800 mw of power through a dedicated transmission line. We have received more proposals from several other Indian power generating companies desiring to set up dedicated transmission line to sell power to Bangladesh," he said.

The neighbouring country was aiming at importing total 10,000MW from India by 2041, he said. Dhaka is getting support from Indian human resources development ministry for the training of its power department personnel, he said.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 06:53 pm

tags #Bangladesh #Economy #India

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.