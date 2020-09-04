172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|ban-on-creation-of-new-posts-avoid-celebrations-finmin-lists-new-austerity-measures-5800091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ban on creation of new posts, avoid celebrations: FinMin lists new austerity measures

The government has also advised against expenditure on functions and celebrations, adding that travel for such events and provision of bags or mementoes should be avoided in any case

Moneycontrol News

After announcing a ban on printing of diaries, greeting cards, coffee table books and calendars in physical form, the Centre on September 4 outlined a fresh set of measures to curb expenditure.

The Finance Ministry has banned the creation of new posts and has directed that posts created after July 1, which have not yet been filled, will remain so. It added that proposals may be sent for approval to the Department of Expenditure if it is deemed absolutely essential to fill these vacant posts.

"In the context of the present fiscal situation and the consequent pressure on government resources, there is a need for further economy and rationalisation of non-priority expenditure, while protecting and preserving priority expenditure," the Department of Expenditure said.

The government has also advised against expenditure on functions (such as celebration of Foundation Day, etc), adding that travel for such functions and provision of bags or mementoes should be avoided in case these are observed.

All ministries and departments have been directed to review and reduce the number of consultants to the minimum. "Due economy may be observed while determining the fees of consultants and care may be taken that such fees are not disproportionate to the quality and quantity of work to be carried out by them," it added.
