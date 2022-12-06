 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Balancing growth and inflation: RBI likely to hike rates by 35 bps, change stance to 'neutral'

Deepak Agrawal
Dec 06, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Since the last monetary policy, inflation has come in lower at 6.8 percent for October. Sequential momentum in WPI has been falling consistently. Inflation is likely to come within the RBI’s target band by Q1FY24.

RBI

Deepak Agrawal, Chief Investment Officer (Debt Fund) at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

Since the outcome of the last Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy in September 2022, the US Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) and is likely to raise rates by an additional 50 bps in December 2022. The recent comments by US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell were relatively less hawkish compared to the views expressed by other Fed governors, and the terminal rate expectation has been reduced from 5-5.25 percent to 4.75-5 percent.

In spite of the rate hike in the US in November 2022 and the incremental rate hike expected going ahead, the Dollar Index has fallen from 112 levels to 104.50 as on December 2, 2022. US 10-year yields have fallen from 3.8 percent level to 3.5 percent and the 2/10-year interest rate yield curve has further inverted from 40 bps to 80 bps.

The inverted interest rate yield curve suggests that the rate hike cycle in the US would be shallow. The USD-INR has also appreciated from the low of 83 per dollar seen in mid-October. The Financial Stability risk has also receded recently and the need for rate hike to manage the same has also reduced.

In a recent speech delivered by Michael Patra, Deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, on ‘The lighter side of Monetary Policy’, he explained the process of monetary policy making. “Monetary policy, by its nature, is a technical area of economic policy-making. Monetary policy has to be forward-looking because of the lags with which policy rate changes get transmitted across markets and is eventually reflected in lending rates, mortgage rates and yields. Hence, monetary policy can only hope to address the future rather than today’s inflation,” he said.

Patra further added, “At any point in time, the goal variables of inflation and growth are not necessarily visible to the monetary policy maker. Forecasts for the future are largely based on backward looking information of one to three months ago. Therefore, they can be thrown off course by unanticipated shocks that hit them in the future. In this challenging situation, monetary policy makers sift through an ocean of information (technical, economic, analytical and financial market indicators, etc.) as part of trying to guess the likely future path of the goal variables.”