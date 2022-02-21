Bad monsoon and deficient rains ruled out by Skymet this year

Monsoon is expected to be normal, Skymet Weather said in its initial forecast on Monday, adding that a complete assessment would arrive in April.

La Nina, a pattern characterised by unusually low temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and linked to floods and drought, has fuelled the last two monsoon seasons.

La Nina does not have a warming influence on global temperatures and is associated with strong monsoon and above average rains, and cool winter in India. But its effect on this monsoon will decline which may not lead to better than average or abundant rainfall, Skymet said.

However, chances of a bad monsoon and deficient rains have been ruled out.