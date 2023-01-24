 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
B20 meet: Gujarat aims to become world centre for green hydrogen in next 12 years with 8 MTPA production capacity

Jan 24, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Addressing a plenary session on "Gujarat's G20 Connect" as part of the Business 20 India Inception Meeting on Monday, Rajput said as a driving force, Gujarat will make a significant contribution to India's economic development.

Gujarat aims to become the world centre for green hydrogen by creating an estimated 8 MTPA production capacity in another 10-12 years, state Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput has said.

"By 2026-27, Gujarat aims to be a $500 billion economy and by 2030-32, a $1 trillion economy," he said.

Gujarat aims to especially focus on farsighted policies and green production processes for the new generation in alignment with the global agenda, Rajput said.