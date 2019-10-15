App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 10:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayushman Bharat programme empowering several Indians: PM Modi

"It would make every Indian proud that in a year, over 50 lakh citizens have benefited from free of cost treatment thanks to Ayushman Bharat," he tweeted.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the progress made by the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat programme under which 50 lakh beneficiaries have been treated free of cost. He described it as an "important milestone" towards a healthy India.

The scheme, launched in September 2018, aims to provide healthcare to 10 crore poor and lower middle income families through a health insurance plan providing a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family.

"Apart from curing, this scheme is empowering several Indians," the prime minister said.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 10:05 am

tags #Ayushman Bharat #Economy #India #Narendra Modi

