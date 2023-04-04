 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry flags risks of slowing economic growth: Report

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Amitabh Chaudhry said lenders need to stay vigilant about the economic outlook despite the recent robust growth, as India's post-pandemic rebound loses steam and global economic volatility makes forecasting more difficult, according to the report.

Axis Bank Ltd Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry is watchful over consumer demand in the Indian economy and said expectations for growth might have to be tempered a bit, the Financial Times said in a report on Tuesday.

Axis Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters
first published: Apr 4, 2023 10:14 am