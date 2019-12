Average annual income of farmers in West Bengal tripled in 8 years: Mamata Banerjee

The average annual income of farmers in West Bengal has tripled during the past eight years of Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Paying her tribute to former prime minister and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, said distribution of Kisan Credit Cards has increased 2.5 times over this period.

"Homage to Chaudhary Charan Singh, former prime minister, on his birth anniversary. This day is also observed as #KisanDiwas. My best wishes to all the farmers in the country on the occasion @jayantrld," she tweeted. "The average annual income of farmers has tripled from Rs 91,000 (in 2010-11) to Rs 2.91 lakh (in 2018). Distribution of Kisan Credit Cards has increased 2.5 times from 27 lakh in 2011 to 69 lakh in 2019. Our Govt in #Bangla is committed to the welfare of farmers #KisanDiwas," she added.

Referring to the state's crop insurance policy, Banerjee said it was run by her government without any help from the Centre. She stressed that the 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme, launched by her government, will benefit around 72 lakh farmer families.

"Our Govt in #Bangla also runs the 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme to give special financial assistance to farmers. About 72 lakh farmer families will benefit from this scheme. We are also running the crop insurance scheme for farmers on our own, without any assistance from Centre," she added.

Born in 1902 in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, Charan Singh was the country's prime minister between July 1979 and January 1980.