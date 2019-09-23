App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Auto industry to benefit from corporate tax revision: ICRA

The reduction of corporate tax rates to globally competitive levels will incentivise OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and their vendors to increase localisation, which augurs well for the industry, ICRA said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The automotive industry, which accounts for about half of the country's manufacturing GDP, is likely to be one of the key beneficiaries of corporate tax revision, rating agency ICRA said on September 23.

The reduction of corporate tax rates to globally competitive levels will incentivise OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and their vendors to increase localisation, which augurs well for the industry, ICRA said in a statement.

"Given the increasing US-China trade tensions, revision in corporate tax will attract FDI in Indian manufacturing sector, as the revised tax structure is now in line with other emerging markets," ICRA said.

Close

Indian auto manufacturers have imported components worth USD 17.6 billion during 2019-20 (till now) and this is likely to increase further in 2020-21 given the transitionary phase towards stricter safety and emission norms.

related news

In the current fiscal, the Indian automotive industry, especially passenger vehicle segment, has witnessed one of the worst slides in the last two decades due to multiple factors like tighter financing environment for consumers and liquidity crunch faced by dealerships.

Besides, weak farm income and overall slowdown in economic activity has impacted consumer sentiments and purchasing behaviour.

"Under the current weak demand conditions, OEMs are expected to pass on some benefits of tax revision to the end consumers. This implies that the price correction in coming months will to an extent address the demand side issues," ICRA Vice President and Sector Head Pavethra Ponniah said.

Moreover, clarity from the government that there is no further GST/cess revision will help consumers who were waiting for improved clarity prior to their car purchase decision, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 05:07 pm

tags #Economy #Icra #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.