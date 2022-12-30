 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Australian India Business Council hails trade pact as a 'watershed moment'

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

The Australia India Business Council’s leadership team is visiting six cities in India over nine days in January 2023 to boost ties.

The Australian India Business Council has hailed the finalisation of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) as a “watershed moment” in the history of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The agreement is the first step towards a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement in 2023, Jodi McKay, the National Chair of the Australian India Business Council, said in a statement on December 30.

“The Agreement that came into force yesterday, December 29, 2022 means that 85 percent of tariffs on Australian exports to India will be eliminated, with a phasing down of tariffs on an additional 5 percent of goods,” McKay, who is currently in India for meetings with key government and business stakeholders, said.

“This will be looked back on as a momentous day with the social and cultural ties between our two nations now joined by a special trade relationship,” she said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit India in March after receiving an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with an eye on improving trade between the countries.

Also read: Brett Lee's speed, Tendulkar's perfection – India, Aus FTA agreed over coffee, lunch