Australian India Business Council hails trade pact as a 'watershed moment'

The Australian India Business Council has hailed the finalisation of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) as a “watershed moment” in the history of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The agreement is the first step towards a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement in 2023, Jodi McKay, the National Chair of the Australian India Business Council, said in a statement on December 30.

“The Agreement that came into force yesterday, December 29, 2022 means that 85 percent of tariffs on Australian exports to India will be eliminated, with a phasing down of tariffs on an additional 5 percent of goods,” McKay, who is currently in India for meetings with key government and business stakeholders, said.

“This will be looked back on as a momentous day with the social and cultural ties between our two nations now joined by a special trade relationship,” she said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit India in March after receiving an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with an eye on improving trade between the countries.

The two countries are "conservatively" looking to increase bilateral trade to $50 billion in the next five years, and are committed to expanding it "far beyond that" with a lot of potential in the services sector, sports, non-traditional sectors such as the wine industry, according to officials. So far in 2022-23, Australia ranks as India's 10th largest trade partner, with total trade in April-October being $17.04 billion. In 2021-22, India's exports to Australia amounted to $8.28 billion, with imports of $16.76 billion, giving a total trade value of just over $25 billion. The Australia India Business Council’s leadership team is visiting six cities in India over nine days in January 2023, to actively promote the wealth of bilateral opportunities available to businesses under ECTA, according to the statement. The engagement is expected to spark-off awareness of business opportunities, with bilateral pathways and market access initiatives that would be facilitated by AIBC in the year ahead. Also read: In 2023, headwinds created by global uncertainties to work against India’s export sector “India is our seventh largest trading partner – but with the Australia-India ECTA, India will only grow in importance for Australian exporters. Sectors like education, agriculture, wine, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals – all areas where Australia has natural and competitive advantages – will now have greater access to a market of almost 1.5 billion customers,” McKay said. “Over one lakh Indian students to benefit from post-study work visa. The agreement also opens opportunities for 1,000 Indian students to come to Australia to undertake post study work with a bonus year for high performing STEM students,” she said.

Moneycontrol News

