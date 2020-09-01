172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|august-gst-collection-stands-at-rs-86449-crore-5785441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

August GST collection stands at Rs 86,449 crore

GST collection for the month of August last year stood at Rs 98,202 crore

Moneycontrol News

Goods and Services tax (GST) collection for the month of August stood at Rs 86,449 crore, slightly less than Rs 87,422 crore collected in July, and down 12 percent from last year, the government said on September 1.

GST collection for the month of August last year stood at Rs 98,202 crore.

While Rs 15,906 crore was collected through Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Rs 21,064 crore was collected in State Goods and Services Tax (SGST). Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) collected in the month was Rs 42,264 crore, which includes Rs 19,179 crore collected on import of goods.

The total cess collection was Rs 7,215 crore, including Rs 673 crore collected on import of goods.

The government said it has settled Rs 18,216 crore to CGST and Rs 14,650 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

"The total revenue earned by the central government and the state governments after regular settlement in August is Rs 34,122 crore for CGST and Rs 35,714 crore for the SGST," the release said.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 07:01 pm

