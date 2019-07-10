App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Auction of coal blocks to start 'very shortly': Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

The coal minister also said that major policy changes would also be notified very shortly and expressed hope that the auction would be successful.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Union minister Pralhad Joshi July 10 said the auction of coal blocks would commence "very shortly".

"Once it is notified, this time, I am quite hopeful that there will be a successful auction and after that auction, the production will further increase," he told the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

After the amendment on the Coal Act in 2015, coal blocks are being auctioned.

"After this system, as you know, there are certain issues, but in spite of that, the coal production has increased in a short period of time," the minister said.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 07:40 pm

