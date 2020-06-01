Atmanirbhar Bharat | Over 1,000 imported products delisted from paramilitary canteens

Over a thousand imported products have been delisted from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKB), the parent body that runs paramilitary canteens across India, according to a report by ANI.

Products like microwave ovens, Tommy Hilfiger shirts, Skechers, Ferrero, Red Bull, Victorinox, Safilo have been delisted.

Firms that have not provided information sought by KPKB have also been delisted.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Almost 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel serving in CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG, and Assam Rifles buy products from the central police canteens.

Products have been divided into three categories by KPKB:

- Products purely made in India

- Raw material imported but manufactured in India

- Purely imported products

Products falling under category 1 and 2 will be allowed to be on KPKB inventory for sale, through KPKB Bhandars whereas products falling under category 3 will be de-listed from June 1.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here



