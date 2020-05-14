App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat | National portability of 'One Nation One Ration' card to be completed by March 2021

FM outlines a tranche of the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Addressing the nation on the fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said national portability will be achieved in the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme by March 2021 across the country.

The announcement was made in her second address describing the contours of the Centre's stimulus measures in view of the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ is a central government initiative that would allow eligible beneficiaries to avail food grains they are entitled to, under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) across the country. They would be able to do so without the need to obtain a new ration card for the new location.

Under the scheme, ration cardholders can get food grains from any ration depo across the nation. "The government aims to achieve 100 percent coverage by March 2021," the Finance Minister said.

"67 crore people across 23 states have been covered under One Nation One Ration scheme that covers 83% of PDS population," the FM added.

"Today's second tranche of announcements focuses on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, small farmers," said Sitharaman

Follow FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements here on our LIVE blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an economic stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore to shore up the economy battered by the COVID-19 outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 disclosed the blueprint of the mega package.

The announcements on May 13 included six measures for MSMEs, 2 for EPF, 2 for NBFCs and MFIs, 1 for discoms, 1 for contractors, 1 for real estate sector, and 3 tax measures.

The Finance Minister's announcements also aimed at improving the sagging morale of India's workforce, facing the brunt of a slowing economy and muted corporate earnings

Follow all of our coverage on Coronavirus here

First Published on May 14, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #Finance Minister #India #Lockdown 4.0 #Nirmala Sitharaman

