App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Disappointed in FM Sitharaman, association says 70% of restaurants and hotels set to shut shop

FHRAI said, “The entire industry is confused, hysterical and in disbelief after listening to the FM’s speech. There was no mention of hospitality and tourism at all."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Hospitality and tourism sector said it is in chaos after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman failed to give them relief in her five-part Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission announcements that ended earlier today.


Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), said, "The industry is decidedly looking at a major catastrophe including massive job loss, bankrupt enterprises and definite closure of at least 70 percent of hospitality establishments across the country."


The association called for the Government to immediately action a stimulus package for hospitality for avoiding unfathomable consequences of failing the industry.


Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice President, FHRAI and President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) said, “The entire industry is confused, hysterical and in disbelief after listening to the FM’s speech. There was no mention of hospitality and tourism at all."


The hospitality and tourism industry generates close to Rs 17 lakh crore contributing roughly 10 percent of India's GDP and supports over 43 million jobs translating to almost 9 percent of its total employment, the association said.


"Despite this knowledge the Government has chosen to completely ignore us, yet again," it said.


“Our projections indicate that within the next 30 to 45 days as many as 70 percent of hotels and restaurants put together will close down. The FHRAI calls upon the Government for its urgent attention and plead to bail us from this eventuality,” concluded Kohli.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 09:52 pm

tags #Atmanirbhar Bharat #FHRAI #Finance Minister #hotels #Lockdown 4 #Nirmala Sitharaman #restaurants

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

Lockdown 4.0: All your questions answered

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here's a complete list of reforms announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman under Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Here's a complete list of reforms announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman under Rs 20 lakh crore financial package

Lockdown 4.0: Plan to ease restrictions in Delhi to be announced on Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

Lockdown 4.0: Plan to ease restrictions in Delhi to be announced on Monday, says Arvind Kejriwal

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.