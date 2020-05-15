Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop farm-gate infrastructure

This fund will be used for setting up cold chain and post-harvest management infrastructure.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced a Rs 1 lakh crore financial assistance to fund Agriculture Infrastructure Projects at farm-gate and aggregation points.
The announcements were part of the third tranche of the economic stimulus package that the PM announced in his May 12 address to help India become self-reliant in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
For this, the government will “immediately” create an Agri-Infrastructure Fund amounting Rs 1 lakh crore, FM Sitharaman said.
This fund will be used for setting up cold chain infrastructure and financially viable post-harvest management infrastructure, she said.
