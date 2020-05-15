App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop farm-gate infrastructure

This fund will be used for setting up cold chain and post-harvest management infrastructure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced a Rs 1 lakh crore financial assistance to fund Agriculture Infrastructure Projects at farm-gate and aggregation points.

The announcements were part of the third tranche of the economic stimulus package that the PM announced in his May 12 address to help India become self-reliant in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For this, the government will “immediately” create an Agri-Infrastructure Fund amounting Rs 1 lakh crore, FM Sitharaman said.

Close

This fund will be used for setting up cold chain infrastructure and financially viable post-harvest management infrastructure, she said.

This financing facility apart from funding Agriculture Infrastructure Projects at farm-gate and aggregation points will also assist Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies, Farmers Producer Organisations, agriculture entrepreneurs, start-ups among other agri-focused institutions.

First Published on May 15, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #agriculture #coronavirus #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

