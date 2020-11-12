Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0: Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme extended till March 2021; ECLGS 2.0 launched for stressed sectors

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 12 announced new stimulus measures as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0’ package. As part of these measures, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS 1.0) was extended till March 21, 2021.

The ECLGS had been earlier extended by one month till November 30. The scheme was launched as part of the first Atmanirbhar Bharat package in May to mitigate the distress caused by coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, by providing credit to different sectors, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

MSME units, business enterprises, individual loans for business purposes and MUDRA borrowers are the eligible entities.

The ministry said that Rs 2.05 lakh crore had been sanctioned to 61 lakh borrowers and a total of Rs 1.52 lakh crore had been disbursal.

ECLGS 2.0: Credit guarantee support scheme for stressed sectors

FM Sitharaman also announced that the scheme is being launching a credit guarantee support -- ECLGS 2.0 -- for 26 stressed and the healthcare sectors. This will also be available till March 31, 2021.

Tenor of this additional credit under ‘ECLGS 2.0’ will be five years, including one year moratorium. Companies with dues of Rs 50-500 crore as on February 29 are eligible, the finance minister added.

"ECLGS 2.0 will provide much needed relief to stressed sectors by helping entities sustain employment and meet liabilities. [It will] also benefit the MSME sector which provides goods and services to eligible entities," the Finance Ministry said.

Follow LIVE updates of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference here

The new stimulus measures are aimed at providing relief to the Indian economy which is reeling under the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Over the past month or so, there were multiple discussions within the central government and with industry bodies and stakeholders leading up to today’s announcement.

In the press briefing, the finance minister said that the economy was recovering as the active COVID-19 cases in the country had fallen. FM Nirmala Sitharaman also highlighted measures taken by the Centre in the last few months to support economy growth.

FM Sitharaman said that measures taken under the first phase of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ – such as ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ – were making progress.

Also read: FM Sitharaman announces 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana' to boost employment creation

On November 11, the Union Cabinet had approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors. These are pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, telecom and networking products, advanced chemistry cell batteries, textile, food products, solar modules, white goods, and specialty steel.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 11 said the economy could break out of contraction and return to positive growth by the third quarter of the current financial year if the growth momentum sustains.

The central bank, citing incoming data for October 2020, said the prospects for economic recovery have brightened and stirred up consumer and business confidence.