Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: Stressed MSMEs to get Rs 20,000 crore subordinated debt

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a Rs 20,000 crore of subordinated debt benefit for stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Sitharaman said that 200,000 stressed MSMEs will stand to benefit. This was part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to provide a stimulus to the economy amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 12 called for self reliance through the Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan and said that a total of Rs 20,000 lakh crore has been provided as a stimulus package for revival of the economy.

Source: Ministry of Finance

As far as the subordinate debt is concerned, MSMEs which are stressed or are non-performing assets will be eligible for this scheme.

Subordinated debt is an unsecured loan or bond which ranks below other securities or senior loans with respect to the claims on assets or earnings.

Here, if a borrower defaults, the creditors who own subordinated debt will not be paid out until after senior bondholders are paid the dues in full. These loans usually have higher yield and lower credit rating.

"Stressed MSMEs do have a problem of an equity. Hence we want to provide a Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for them," said the finance minister.

Here, the government will provide a contribution of Rs 4,000 crore to Credit Guarantee Trust Fund for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE). Further, CGTMSE will provide partial credit guarantee support to the banks.

As a result of this, stressed and NPA MSMEs will immediately benefit. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, these firms have been finding it tough to get access to funds.

Under the subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs, promoters of these enterprises will be given the debt by the banks. This will then be infused by the promoters as equity in the units.