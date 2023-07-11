English
    Atishi concerned over including GST IT network in money laundering act

    The inclusion could result in small businesses being investigated by the country's financial crime agency for GST violations, Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi Marlena said after a meeting of the tax council.

    Reuters
    July 11, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST
    India's state ministers have raised concerns over the inclusion of goods and services tax's (GST) information technology network under the country's money laundering act, a minister in Delhi's city government told reporters on Tuesday.

    The inclusion could result in small businesses being investigated by the country's financial crime agency for GST violations, Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi Marlena said after a meeting of the tax council.

    "The inclusion... will allow information-sharing of all GST taxpayers with the Enforcement Directorate," Marlena said.

    first published: Jul 11, 2023 02:51 pm