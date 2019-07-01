App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

ATF price cut by 5.8%; subsidised LPG by Rs 3

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price in Delhi was cut by Rs 3,806.44 per kilolitre to Rs 61,200.36 per kl. This is the second straight monthly price reduction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jet fuel price was on Monday cut by a steep 5.8 per cent to a four-month low on softening international oil prices, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price in Delhi was cut by Rs 3,806.44 per kilolitre to Rs 61,200.36 per kl. This is the second straight monthly price reduction.

State-owned fuel marketing companies revise ATF prices on 1st of every month based on average of benchmark international oil price in the previous month.

Close

In Mumbai, home to country's busiest airport, ATF price was cut to Rs 61,199.79 per kl from Rs 64,946.04 per kl, according to a price notification issued by oil companies.

related news

Rates were last cut by a marginal Rs 61.05 per kl on June 1.

Reduction in ATF rates will bring relief to cash strapped airlines.

Simultaneously, oil firms also cut the price of cooking gas LPG.

Subsidised LPG rate was reduced by Rs 3.02 per 14.2-kg cylinder to Rs 494.35 in Delhi. In Mumbai, the subsidised 14.2-kg bottle will cost Rs 492.04 as compared to Rs 495.09 till Sunday.

The rate cut has come after four monthly increases since March. In all, rates have gone up by Rs 3.84 per cylinder.

Following the same pattern, the cost of non-subsidised LPG - the one that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 bottles of 14.2-kg at below market price, was cut by Rs 100.5 to Rs 637.

The monthly 25 paise per litre increase in kerosene price continued for the 24th month in a row.

While Delhi has been declared kerosene-free city after LPG penetration reached 100 per cent of the population, the subsidised fuel in Mumbai now costs Rs 32.18 per litre as compared to Rs 31.92 a litre last month.

Rates have been increased by 25 paise per litre every month since July 2016 with a view to eliminating subsidy on the cooking fuel.

Price of subsidised kerosene, sold through the public distribution system on ration cards, has more than doubled since the 25 paisa hikes were introduced. The fuel was priced at Rs 15.02 per litre in Mumbai before the hike was introduced.

Non-subsidised or market priced kerosene rate was cut to Rs 61,926.40 per kl (Rs 61.92 per litre) in Mumbai from Rs 63,932.40 per kl (Rs 63.93 per litre) in June.

At the current rate, it would take another two years to eliminate all the subsidies on kerosene.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 02:34 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.