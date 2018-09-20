App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

At under 10% of GDP, household debt is not alarming: Report

"There has been of late a lot of brouhaha over the increasing household leverage in the country. However, such fears are largely unsubstantiated by hard facts which is only 9-10 percent," SBI Research said Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At a low under 10 percent of GDP, the household debt in the country is not increasing and there is no cause for any concerns over it, says a report.

"There has been of late a lot of brouhaha over the increasing household leverage in the country. However, such fears are largely unsubstantiated by hard facts which is only 9-10 percent," SBI Research said Thursday.

Though it is true that the household savings rate has declined to 30 per cent in FY17 from a peak of 36.8 percent in FY08, it is wrong to conclude that this has led to a surge in household debt," it added.

The household debt is low and stagnant during the past few years hovering around in the range of 9-10 percent of GDP, it said.

related news

The report explained that the problem in the household debt composition is of debt structure, pointing out that non- institutional sources like landlords, money lenders and friends and relatives still play an important role in financing household debt.

Credit from institutional sources accounted for only 3.72 percent of the overall household debt to GDP of 9.89 percent, while the rest 6.17 percent came from the non- institutional sources, it said.

In what can be seen as a positive news, it said the real debt for households is stagnant. In FY18, household financial liabilities increased to 5.63 percent from 3.33 percent, suggesting partly the large scale opening of the Jan- Dhan accounts thus changing financial behavior of households.

"This will clearly mean a decline in household debt from non-institutional sources in the coming years," it concludes.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 07:05 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.