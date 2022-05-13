English
    At Rs 2898 crore, Delhi records highest ever GST collection for April

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Delhi registered a record GST collection of Rs 2,898 crore in the first month of financial year 2022-23, officials said on Thursday. This is the city's highest-ever GST collection for April, they said.

    The record GST collection is also a sound indicator of the national capital's economy recovering fast after the devastation caused by the three waves of COVID-19 during the past two years, they said.

    The GST collection in April 2021-22 was Rs 2,325 crore, while it was a meagre Rs 320 crore in 2020-21.



    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #Economy #GST #India
    first published: May 13, 2022 06:32 am
