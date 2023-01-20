 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
At Rozgar Mela, PM Modi tells appointees to aim for more than government jobs

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the country's youth to not think that landing a government job is the end of their journey and that they must keep improving their skills.

Speaking on January 20 to some of the 71,000 new recruits who were given their appointment letters under a Rozgar Mela, the Prime Minister said the government was doing all it could to empower the youth.

Speaking to a recruit from Manipur who had previously worked in the private sector, Modi said, "Now you have a government job. So will you keep trying to learn in the future or is it that 'chaliye, ho gaya, sarkar mein aa gaye, gaadi chal jayegi'?'"

"My suggestion is that you keep developing your skills because a government job is not the end of the journey. It's only the start," Modi told another recruit from Srinagar.

Under the Rozgar Melas, launched in October 2022, 10 lakh people will be given government jobs.

The recruitment drive was launched amid criticism of the government that it had not created enough jobs for the youth. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted on January 20 that the 71,000 appointment letters were too little.