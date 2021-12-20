At least 12.73 lakh joined formal work in Oct, almost 2.7 lakh less than Sep: EPFO Payroll

At least 12.73 lakh people joined formal work in October, the payroll data of the employees’ provident fund organization (EPFO) showed on December 20. However, the net subscribers’ addition in October was almost 2.7 lakh less than the numbers added in September.

Last month, the EPFO had said it added 15,41,396 net subscribers in September. The net payroll addition comprises fresh additions as well as those who left formal work earlier but have come back to the fold of EPFO again.

However, year-on-year comparison shows an increase of around 10.22% in net payroll additions in October, 2021 as compared to the same month in 2020.

Of the 12.73 lakh net subscribers added, 7.57 lakh new members have been enrolled under EPF Act for the first time. Approximately 5.16 lakh net subscribers exited but rejoined EPFO by opting to continue their membership with EPFO by transferring their PF accumulations from previous to present PF account instead of opting for final withdrawal.

To be sure, the numbers are provisional and may change over the next couple of months. The EPFO also did not share the detailed note on payroll while releasing a statement on the net payroll additions on Monday. Once the detailed note is available, the month-on-month comparison, a key indicator of the formal sector employment generation, will get more clarity.

Industry-wise payroll data indicates that ‘expert services’ category constitutes 40.73% of total subscriber addition during October. In addition, growing trend in net payroll additions has been noted in industries such as paper, rice milling, financing establishments etc, the EPFO said.

“Age-wise comparison of payroll data shows that the age-group of 22-25 years has registered highest number of net enrolments with 3.37 lakh additions during October, 2021. Age-group of 18-21 also registered a healthy addition of around 2.5 lakh net enrolments. Age-groups of 18-25 years have contributed around 46.12% of total net subscriber additions in October, 2021,” according to the EPFO.

Of the net payroll additions, female enrolment was approximately 21.14%in October.

State-wise comparison of payroll figures highlights that the establishments covered in the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are in lead by adding around 60.64 % of total net payroll addition across all age groups.