At Adecco Group, CEO’s office is your classroom for one month

Fancy being a company's chief executive officer, but don't have the experience? Don't sweat.

Adecco Group, the world’s largest provider of staffing and workforce solutions, is offering an opportunity to candidates from across the world to be its chief executive officer (CEO) for one month.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Priyanshu Singh, Country Manager & MD, Adecco Group India said they have received about 13,000 applications from India alone. “Now we have the task of short-listing the candidates. We will stop collecting entries by March-end and then assess the applications,” he added.

“The focus is on giving candidates an opportunity to grow. As global CEO, they will shadow the CEO of the Adecco Group, Alain Dehaze for one whole month. They not only get to travel extensively with him but also meet senior government officials from across the world,” he added.

He explained there is no eligibility criteria and it is not just restricted to students. “But, there is a huge bias among the applicants in terms of being from a younger age and profile. They are usually 25 years and below,” said Singh.

This programme, ‘CEO for One Month’ runs in almost 50 countries, where the first step is for candidates to apply to become ‘CEO for One Month’ in their country of residence, before making it to a shortlist of 10 top performers. Of the final 10 candidates, one will be chosen to become Global ‘CEO for One Month’.

Out of the 13,000 applicant from India, a shortlist is prepared based on the ability of the candidate to handle the role pressures. An interview is held to select the regional CEO for one month. He is then eligible to apply for global CEO for one month

The selected Global ‘CEO for One Month’ gets a taste of how to run a multinational company with 33,000 employees and € 23 billion in revenue. They will be based in Zurich.

In other words, one candidate gets a chance to be the CEO for a maximum two months, once in their region and if selected, globally.

Singh added they got associated in this initiative in India about three years back. Globally, it has been on for five years. It is a voluntary programme set up by the Adecco group. He said last year there were 6500 candidates from India.

While there is no nationality bar as such, Singh said usually applicants stick to our countries. The ultimate goal, he added, is to absorb them into the organisation since they already go through an extensive programme.

“All the training is on the job; wherever the CEO goes, this person shadows him. This also involves extensive global travel for the one month period. It is fully sponsored and a stipend will also paid to them,” said Singh.

This year, the company has had an outreach of over 30 colleges in India. This includes locations like Bangalore, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Vishakhapatnam, Gujarat and Cochin.