Asset recycling, divestment immediate measures that govt must consider: Amitabh Kant

The government must look at asset recycling and divestment as immediate measures that can help drive growth according to NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Kant was sharing his views on the Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha on July 4.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kant highlighted that the government is sitting on a lot of assets and needs more productive efficiencies, he added.

Kant added that he is seeing "political and administrative will" with regard to asset monetisation and strategic sales.

The Cabinet has approved disinvestment in 30 out of the 50 state-run enterprises listed by the NITI Aayog for divestment, Kant said.

"It is important that the government conducts divestments in a transparent and competitive manner," he said.

Kant also spoke about the government's aim to make India $5 trillion economy by 2024-2025. He said such a target requires 8 percent GDP growth annually.

The rate of investments and savings needs to rise if the 8 percent GDP growth is to be achieved, according to Kant.

The Economic Survey has forecast FY20 GDP growth at 7 percent.