Asset monetisation | Likely target Rs 3 lakh crore for states: Report

During the Budget 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will set up a national monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
The national asset monetisation pipeline is considering a target of Rs 3 lakh crore for states over the next four to five years.

States are being nudged by the Centre and the NITI Aayog, and are being apprised of methods for monetising assets, Business Standard.

The models of monetising assets include toll-operate-transfer, operate-maintain-transfer, infrastructure investment trusts, and real estate investment trusts, sources told the paper.

Union ministries have been given a separate target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore for monetising their assets over the next three years starting from FY22, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: Explained | The Centre's Rs 2.5 lakh crore asset monetisation policy

The national asset monetisation pipeline framework, being prepared by CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory, the Business Standard reported.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently chaired a workshop

on asset monetisation, where state governments were briefed on the advantages of asset monetisation, the report said.

During the Budget for fiscal year 2021-22, Sitharaman said the government would set up a national monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said later in February that the plan was to monetise 100 assets owned by state-run companies and the government, worth a Rs 2.5 lakh crore "investment opportunity".
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India
first published: Mar 15, 2021 09:42 am

