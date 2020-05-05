App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assam working on strategies to revive sectors hit by COVID-19 lockdown: Report

The reports were taken up in April and relevant data was shared through IT-enabled platforms after Dipok Kumar Barthakur, VC of SITA – Assam initiated urgent action.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Assam government is working on strategy papers with KPMG and Ernst & Young (EY) to chart a plan to revive various sectors, after taking massive hits owing to the coronavirus lockdown which has now been further extended till May 17.

The Assam State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) is working on a strategy paper for agriculture and allied activities such as dairy, fishery and veterinary with KPMG and on a strategy paper on the tea industry with EY, the Economic Times reported.

The reports were taken up in April and relevant data was shared through IT-enabled platforms after Dipok Kumar Barthakur, VC of SITA – Assam initiated “urgent action” for “effective and time-bound” strategy to take the development agenda forward, the paper added.

Close

In line with this, SITA – Assam CEO Nitin Khade has coordinated with senior government officials and industry experts to also assess the socio-economic impact of COVID-19. This report has been given to the OKD Institute of Social Change and Development, which has the draft ready.

related news

The final report—which will act as the action plan for the state, is set to be submitted within the first week of May, as per the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

A draft report of the KPMG strategy paper is also prepared and will be “finalised for submission to the government in a couple of days,” it added.

SITA has also tapped the Assam Chambers of Commerce to discuss along with FICCI, FINER, CII, ICC and other government agencies to work out strategies for trade, business and services sector.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India #tea

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics: Gridlock gone, sports car collectors take over Times Square

In pics: Gridlock gone, sports car collectors take over Times Square

COVID-19 impact | What awaits passengers and airlines when flying resumes

COVID-19 impact | What awaits passengers and airlines when flying resumes

Over 5 million people internally displaced in India in 2019: UN

Over 5 million people internally displaced in India in 2019: UN

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.