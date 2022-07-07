English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Assam recognised as 'Leader' in states' startup ranking by Centre

    This is steep progress from its previous recognition of being an Emerging Startup Ecosystem

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
    StartUp | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

    StartUp | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

    Assam has been recognised as a 'Leader’ in Category A states (population over 1 crore) in developing a strong startup ecosystem by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) which functions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

    This is steep progress from its previous recognition of being an Emerging Startup Ecosystem, Assam Startup’s Chief Operating Officer Pranjal Konwar said.

    The DPIIT has appreciated the state for facilitating the launch of the state-of-the-art incubator, ’Assam Startup the Nest’, providing incentives and financial help to women entrepreneurs and conducting a high number of outreach programmes with key ecosystem players, he said.

    The incubator has gained special recognition as a Mentorship Champion for building a large mentorship network for startups, Konwar said.

    IIM Calcutta Innovation Park has been engaged in nurturing the startup ecosystem in the state since September 2018, while the Assam government’s Department of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise, has asked the B-School incubator to drive the Assam Startup initiative as a Knowledge Partner.

    Close

    Related stories

    The states’ startup ranking 2021 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday in New Delhi. A total of 24 states and 7 Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

    The report grades a state based on 26 action points such as funding, mentorship, institutional support and enabling the enablers.

    In the North-eastern region, Meghalaya has been recognised as the Best Performer in Category B (a population under 1 crore), while Arunachal Pradesh has been dubbed as a Leader in the same category.
    PTI
    Tags: #Assam #Centre #leader #Startup
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 06:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.